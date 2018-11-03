We’re tired of seeing signs opposing the South Portland short-term rental ordinance, citing “property rights.” Don’t we have a right to the quiet enjoyment of the home that we bought in 1996 – in a Residential A zone? That includes the right not to live next door to a hotel-by-any-other-name, with a parade of ever-changing guests whose behavior we cannot effectively regulate or control.

We can’t count on the owners of unhosted short-term rentals to be on hand to monitor and address the behavior of their guests. Don’t bother telling us that we can always call the police. Don’t our officers have better things to do?

What if an unhosted short-term rental opened next door to your house? How would you feel then? Vote for the short-term rental ordinance!

Sharon and Perry Newman

South Portland

