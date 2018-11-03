Voters in Portland’s District 2 have a difficult choice to make in the upcoming school board race. Both candidates – Jeanne Swanton and Emily Figdor – have been advocates for our schools, including, respectively, chairing the PTO at Reiche School and steering Protect Our Neighborhood Schools. I know, respect and have worked with both of these women.

I will be casting my vote for Emily because what distinguishes her is what our district needs. Emily knows how to organize the community to move the will of the people into action.

Renovating four of Portland’s elementary schools was studied for decades, yet the issue was in gridlock while the schools deteriorated. I credit Emily’s ability to organize people, tackle tough topics and work tirelessly for the community with finally getting this issue on the ballot (where it handily passed).

With Emily, Portland Public Schools will get a champion for its vision who knows how to make things happen.

Joanna Frankel

Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >