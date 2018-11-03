District 2 is lucky to have two excellent candidates for the Portland school board. However, elections are about choices, and we’re proud to cast our votes for Emily Figdor.
We worked closely with Emily for over a year as she led the four-school bond campaign. We have no doubt that the bond would not have passed without her leadership. And she’ll work to ensure the bond is implemented, even while others in city government are again talking about closing schools instead.
Emily will also help put a plan in place to pass universal pre-K and fully fund Superintendent Xavier Botana’s five-year plan to improve achievement and equity. At a time of staggering inequality, and with the public education system under threat, Emily’s optimism and tireless work to promote equity are essential.
Now more than ever, we need leaders who will question the status quo and possess the ability to bring people together to advance those goals. Emily is that leader.
Christopher Moore and Bree LaCasse
Portland
-
Varsity Maine
Field hockey: Gardiner edges York to capture state Class B title
-
Varsity Maine
Girls' soccer: Camden Hills wins 3rd straight state title in Class A
-
Local & State
Rain to give way to powerful gusts in New England
-
Cops & Courts
Teen injured in Standish hit-and-run
-
Local & State
Portland's solar array is about to power up, a year late