District 2 is lucky to have two excellent candidates for the Portland school board. However, elections are about choices, and we’re proud to cast our votes for Emily Figdor.

We worked closely with Emily for over a year as she led the four-school bond campaign. We have no doubt that the bond would not have passed without her leadership. And she’ll work to ensure the bond is implemented, even while others in city government are again talking about closing schools instead.

Emily will also help put a plan in place to pass universal pre-K and fully fund Superintendent Xavier Botana’s five-year plan to improve achievement and equity. At a time of staggering inequality, and with the public education system under threat, Emily’s optimism and tireless work to promote equity are essential.

Now more than ever, we need leaders who will question the status quo and possess the ability to bring people together to advance those goals. Emily is that leader.

Christopher Moore and Bree LaCasse

Portland

