Educate Maine, a business-led education organization, supports Questions 4 and 5 on the November ballot.

We see these bonds for the University of Maine System (Question 4) and the Maine Community College System (Question 5) as much-needed investment in our workforce and our economy. We need more people in the workforce, and they need the skills in demand by Maine employers. A high school diploma is no longer enough. Maine people need something additional that connects them to a career and to financial security.

Maine businesses need our public higher education institutions to lead the state’s workforce development efforts. The university and community college systems have embraced this challenge and are working more closely with businesses and each other. Now is the time for this critical investment if we want to achieve our vision of a strong and competitive Maine economy.

Ed Cervone

executive director, Educate Maine

Norway

