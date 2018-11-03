We are writing in support of Amy Glidden for a seat on the Scarborough Board of Education.

We have known Amy for 15 years. Our children have grown up together and we have worked side by side on numerous boards, supporting the students of Scarborough schools. Amy is consistently caring and supportive of the students and teachers, always looking for innovative ways to better the school environment.

When Amy becomes involved in an activity, she not only brings good ideas to the situation but also puts forth the time and energy needed to complete the task. She takes the time to speak directly to all interested parties, hearing all sides of a situation, and she does the research to find creative solutions. Amy is one of those rare individuals who not only “talks the talk” but also takes action and “walks the walk.”

Please vote for Amy Glidden!

Ruth and John Hughes

Scarborough

Share

< Previous

Next >