Nick Mavodones is a balanced, thoughtful leader, and I am proud to support his re-election as Portland city councilor at-large.

As an educator and school board member, I believe we need leaders like Nick who will stand up for our students and teachers.

Just as importantly, we need policymakers who are reasonable and see both sides to every issue. City Hall is not a place for partisan politics, as it’s become – it must instead be a place where all Portland residents feel welcome and heard. Nick understands this.

Nick also has an eye to the future. He has pushed for property tax relief to ensure families can stay in Portland, and he has always been a strong advocate for clean energy and sustainability.

On Nov. 6, I hope you will join me in voting to re-elect Nick Mavodones to the City Council.

Laurie Davis

Portland

