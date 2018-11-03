Being a relative newcomer to Kittery and Maine politics, I have spent a great deal of time researching those who would like to represent us in Augusta. I can say that Democrat Michele Meyer unabashedly gets my vote for Maine House District 2.
At a candidates forum at Kittery Town Hall, Michele was in attendance, while her opponent did not even bother to show up. While I applaud anyone who decides to run for office, I question his lack of experience and unwillingness to meet with potential constituents. I know that Michele will not hide and will always listen to those she represents.
Michele also supports the voter-approved Medicaid expansion and has a thoughtful, proactive approach regarding local zoning and retail marijuana sales. Her opponent opposes both of these ideas.
I am confident that Michele Meyer will do a wonderful job in Augusta, and I ask that you vote for her Nov. 6.
Rebecca Emerson-Brown
former Democratic New Hampshire legislator
Kittery
