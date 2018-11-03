I firmly oppose Question 1 on the Election Day ballot. Question 1 will raise taxes on thousands of families and businesses. Maine already has a very high tax burden, and Question 1 would make our taxes the highest in the country for middle-class families.

If we want our kids to stay in Maine, if we want businesses and jobs to stay in Maine, and if we want to bring new people, businesses and jobs to Maine, Question 1 must be defeated.

I urge my fellow Mainers to please vote “no” on Question 1 come Nov. 6. It’s a terrible idea for Maine.

Kevin Montminy

Portland

