I am writing in support of Tom Coward’s re-election as a Cumberland County commissioner.

I have known Tom for over 30 years and have experienced his commitment to public service. Tom has done an excellent job as county commissioner for South Portland, Cape Elizabeth, Westbrook and North Deering.

Tom has led the charge on modernizing and reorganizing the management of the Cross Insurance Arena; laying the groundwork for expanding broadband services to our rural communities, and holding the line on taxpayer-funded jail costs.

His public service has also included serving on the South Portland City Council and as mayor; the South Portland Zoning Board of Appeals and the Cumberland County Finance Committee.

Tom has the experience, expertise and knowledge of how county government works. Please vote for Democrat Tom Coward for Cumberland County commissioner in District 4 on Nov. 6.

Neil Jamieson

chair, Cumberland County Commissioners

Scarborough

