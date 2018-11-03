As a board member, Jeanne’s focus will be closing the achievement gaps that exist in our schools and collaborating with the City Council and Portland legislators to create sound educational and fiscal policies. Jeanne’s temperament and financial experience will be an asset for Portland students and make her the clear choice for District 2.

On Nov. 6, I’ll be voting for Jeanne Swanton for the Board of Public Education, and I hope you will, too.

Justin Alfond

Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >