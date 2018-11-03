As a board member, Jeanne’s focus will be closing the achievement gaps that exist in our schools and collaborating with the City Council and Portland legislators to create sound educational and fiscal policies. Jeanne’s temperament and financial experience will be an asset for Portland students and make her the clear choice for District 2.
On Nov. 6, I’ll be voting for Jeanne Swanton for the Board of Public Education, and I hope you will, too.
Justin Alfond
Portland
-
Varsity Maine
Field hockey: Gardiner edges York to capture state Class B title
-
Varsity Maine
Girls' soccer: Camden Hills wins 3rd straight state title in Class A
-
Local & State
Rain to give way to powerful gusts in New England
-
Cops & Courts
Teen injured in Standish hit-and-run
-
Local & State
Portland's solar array is about to power up, a year late