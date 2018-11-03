Months ago, Gov. LePage blocked the disbursement of Clean Elections funds to qualifying candidates. The Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Attorney General Janet Mills, who usually feuds with LePage, appears to have stayed out of this one.

It took a lawsuit filed by Clean Elections candidates and their citizen supporters to resolve it, squandering precious time, significantly disrupting Clean Elections candidates’ campaigns.

Terry Hayes seeks to end the gridlock in Augusta and convince the legislators that together they can craft worthwhile outcomes meeting the needs of the people and economy of Maine.

Clive Spedding

Springvale

Share

< Previous

Next >