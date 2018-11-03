Sean Glynn, 30, was heading north in a 1993 Honda at about 9 a.m. when the accident occurred, , Chief Mark Lopez wrote in a news release.
Glynn was not injured, but the vehicle was substantially damaged and was towed from the scene, Lopez wrote
The utility pole was broken and Central Maine Power responded to install a new pole. Power was out for a short time while the pole was replaced.
Lopez issued a summons to Glynn on misdemeanor charges of operating under the influence and driving beyond license restriction, according to the release.
Glynn is scheduled to appear at Farmington District Court on Dec. 27. Wellington is in Piscataquis County, due east of Carrabassett Valley.
