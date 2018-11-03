BIDDEFORD — Derek Smith rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries, and top-seeded Kennebunk advanced to the Class B South final with a 42-8 win Saturday over No. 4 Greely at Waterhouse Field.

Dante DeLorenzo had 13 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown, and Cam Lovejoy and Aiden Shields each rushed for a TD for Kennebunk (10-0), which will host Marshwood on Friday night.

Joey Cassella scored in the fourth quarter for Greely (5-5).

OXFORD HILLS 35, CHEVERUS 6: Colton Carson rushed for two touchdowns, threw an 86-yard TD pass to Alex Turner and intercepted a pass to the lead the second-seeded Vikings (7-2) past the third-seeded Stags (7-3) in a Class A North semifinal in Paris.

Emerson gave the Vikings a 7-0 lead with a 5-yard run in the first quarter. Cheverus closed to within 7-6 on a touchdown catch by Vick Marrone in the second quarter, but Carson scored on runs of 20 and 7 yards to make it 21-6 at halftime.

FREEPORT 12, CAMDEN HILLS 6: Adam Ulrickson broke free for a 65-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, then added another touchdown in the second quarter as the top-seeded Falcons (8-1) beat the No. 4 Windjammers (5-5) in a Class E semifinal in Freeport.

The Falcons will host the regional final next weekend against Dirigo.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

FORT KENT 1, MARANACOOK 0: Jacalyn Pelletier scored off an errant clearing attempt in the 26th minute, and the Warriors (11-5-2) held off Maranacook (12-3-3) to win their first Class C state championship, at Hampden Academy.

Maranacook missed a penalty kick in the second half, and Fort Kent keeper Lyndsay Ouellette frustrated the Black Bears with five saves, including a leaping stop on a long shot by Emily Harper midway through the second half.

FIELD HOCKEY

WINTHROP 3, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 1: Breonna Feeney’s second goal of the game broke a 1-1 tie in the second half as the Ramblers (17-1) defeated the Phoenix (11-6-1) in the Class C state championship game at Deering High in Portland.

Gia Francis added an insurance goal off a penalty corner for Winthrop, which won its first state title since 1989. The Ramblers lost to St. Dom’s in double overtime in last year’s state final.

Brooke Boute scored in the first half for Spruce Mountain.

