BRUNSWICK — Joe Gowetski intercepted a tipped pass on the first drive of the second half and Bowdoin turned it into a 31-yard field goal by Michael Chen, part of a 17-point third quarter that lifted the Polar Bears to a 31-14 win over Bates on Saturday.

Nate Richam rushed 32 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns for Bowdoin, which improves to 1-7 overall and 1-0 in the Colby-Bates-Bowdoin series.

The Polar Bears face Colby, which beat Bates last week, for the CBB title in the final game of the season.

Bowdoin quarterback Austin McCrum completed 10 of 19 passes for 93 yards, including a 17-yard TD pass to Bo Millett.

Kyle Flaherty had a rushing touchdown for Bates (0-8) in each half.

He finished with 57 yards rushing on 115 carries.

Liam Spillane also rushed for 57 yards.

HUSSON 63, GALLAUDET 2: Cory Brandon threw for 404 yards and five touchdowns, and the Eagles (7-2, 6-0 ECFC) racked up 701 yards of total offense en route to a win over the Bison (3-4, 3-2) in Bangor.

Kyle Gaudet caught four of Brandon’s touchdown passes for 240 yards.

Miece Loureiro rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles.

SPRINGFIELD 44, MAINE MARITIME ACADEMY 7: Joshua Thomas ran for two of his three touchdowns in the first half as the Pride (7-2) rolled past the Mariners (0-8) at Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Mariners, who were held to just 48 yards of total offense, got on the board with 8:08 remaining when Bailey Sawyer threw a 5-yard TD pass to Dominic Casale.

TUFTS 48, COLBY 0: Ryan McDonald threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in the first half as the Jumbos (6-2) downed the Mules (2-6) in a NESCAC game at Somerville, Massachusetts.

McDonald completed 19 of 23 passes for 223 yards, and connected with Dan de Leon for an 18-yard TD as time expired in the second quarter to give Tufts a 35-0 lead.

Jake Schwern ran for 57 yards on 18 carries for Colby, which was held to just 109 yards of total offense.

BECKER 31, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 17: Jake McHugh connected with Marc O’Neal for a 20-yard touchdown to give the Hawks (1-8) a 21-14 lead late in the first half as they went on to beat the Nor’easters (1-7) in Leicester, Massachusetts.

The Nor’easters cut the lead to 21-17 heading into halftime when Robert Inniss made a 20-yard field goal.

Becker took a 24-17 lead when Mac Kimball hit a 32-yard field goal, then Daniel Whittenburg scored from 8 yards to make it 31-17 with 2:27 remaining in the fourth.

Brian Peters threw for 217 yards and a touchdown in the first half for the Nor’easters.

