BIDDEFORD — Avery Bond scored in the 44th minute and the third-seeded University of New England women’s soccer team beat No. 4 Western New England 1-0 to win the Commonwealth Coast Conference tournament on Saturday.

Bond headed in a corner by Jessie Maywalt for the game’s only goal. The Nor’easters won the conference championship for the first time since 2000 and earn a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament. The field will be announced at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

FIELD HOCKEY

ENDICOTT 1, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Julie Champigny scored with less than seven minutes remaining to break a scoreless tie as the top-seeded Seagulls (17-4) beat the second-seeded Nor’easters (12-10) in the championship game of the CCC tournament in Beverly, Massachusetts.

MAINE 3, STANFORD 0: Samantha Wagg had a hat trick as the Black Bears (16-4) beat the Cardinal (14-6) to earn a spot in the America East final in Palo Alto, California.

Maine advances to play Albany in the final Sunday afternoon. Mia Borley had eight saves for the Black Bears.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 4, BECKER 0: Four different players scored as the Nor’easters (3-0, 2-0 Colonial Hockey Conference) beat the Hawks (0-4, 0-2) in Worcester, Massachusetts. Shannon Nadeau, Kyra Yu, Bella Crugnale and Julianne Sheehan scored for UNE.

SOUTHERN MAINE 1, UMASS-BOSTON 0: Rylie Binette scored the winning goal with an assist from Jill Hannigan 5:33 into the third period as the Huskies (2-1-1, 2-0 NEHC) beat the Beacons (1-3, 0-2) in Boston.

Men’s hockey

BABSON 6, SOUTHERN MAINE 4: The Beavers (2-0-1, 1-0-1 New England Hockey) jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held on to beat the Huskies (0-2, 0-2) in Babson Park, Massachusetts.

Michael Green, Cody Braga, Mark Tomaschek and Colin Merrill had goals for Southern Maine.

MEN’S SOCCER

COLBY 3, AMHERST 1: Jeff Rosenberg scored twice to give the eighth-seeded Mules (7-6-3) a 2-0 lead and they held off the fourth-seeded Mammoths (12-3-1) in the NESCAC semifinals in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Asa Berolzheimer added a goal for the Mules, who play No. 6 Williams in the title game at 2 p.m. Sunday.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NAVY PREP 74, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 61: Michael Bradley scored 19 of his 28 points in the second half and the Rams (3-1) beat the Seawolves (3-1) in South Portland.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 50, NAVY PREP 49: Priscilla Berdeia made a 3-pointer with 1:36 left to give the Seawolves (3-0) a 50-47 lead and they held on to beat the Rams (3-1) in South Portland.

