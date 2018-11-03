Hundreds of arms stretched into the sky Saturday in the hometown of Boston Red Sox Manager Alex Cora as fans took pictures and video of the first man from Puerto Rico to lead a team to a World Series championship.

Cora held up the trophy that he had been cradling in his arms as he arrived in the city of Caguas with pitchers David Price and Eduardo Rodriguez, and catcher Christian Vazquez, among others, including the Red Sox chairman, Tom Werner.

The Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Oct. 28 to win their fourth championship in 15 years.

• Texas hired Los Angeles Dodgers third-base coach Chris Woodward as manager, six weeks after Jeff Banister was fired.

• Atlanta decided not to renew the contract of Ryan Flaherty, the former Deering High standout.

GOLF

PGA: Bryson DeChambeau birdied four of the last six holes for a share of the lead with Peter Uihlein in the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open at Las Vegas.

DeChambeau shot a 6-under 66 to match Uihlein at 16-under 197. The leader after each of the first two rounds, Uihlein had a 68.

LPGA: Minjee Lee shot an 8-under 64 to take a three-shot lead after the second round of the Japan Classic at Shiga, Japan.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Li Haotong shot an 8-under 63 in the Turkish Airlines Open to take a three-shot lead over defending champion Justin Rose and Alexander Levy into the final round at Antalya, Turkey.

AUTO RACING

XFINITY SERIES: Cole Custer regained the lead after the final restart with two laps to go, pushing past rookie driver Tyler Reddick to win at Fort Worth, Texas, and locking in a chance to race for the series championship.

It was the first win of the season for the 20-year-old Custer, who maintained control after he and Reddick made hard contact while racing to the checkered flag.

TENNIS

PARIS MASTERS: Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer 7-6 (6), 5-7, 7-6 (3) in an epic semifinal lasting three hours, finally sealing victory when Federer hit a backhand into the net after saving two match points.

Djokovic’s fourth straight win over Federer and 25th in 47 meetings sends him into the final against unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov.

WTA ELITE TROPHY: Ashleigh Barty beat defending champion Julia Goerges 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals at Zhuhai, China, and will face Wang Qiang, who beat Garbine Muguruza 6-2, 6-0, in the final Sunday.

GYMNASTICS

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Simone Biles won the floor exercise at Doha, Qatar, and added a bronze on balance beam to wrap up a remarkable meet in which she competed while contending with a kidney stone.

Biles won six medals in all, including gold in the team final, the all-around and the vault to go with the bronze on beam and a silver medal on uneven bars.

HORSE RACING



BREEDERS’ CUP: Accelerate took the lead at the top of the stretch and held off Gunnevera to win the $6 million Classic by a length at Lousville, Kentucky, strengthening his bid for Horse of the Year over Triple Crown winner Justify.

