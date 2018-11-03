A 15-year-old boy was injured and a man is in police custody following a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash in Standish on Friday.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s office said Timothy A. Smith, 60, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash Friday.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash at about 9:40 p.m. on Pequawket Trail in Standish after receiving a call from a man who said his son, 15, had been struck by a vehicle which did not stop.

The son was treated for significant but non-life threatening injuries at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Police later stopped Smith on Manchester Road where he was arrested and transported to Cumberland County Jail.

The sheriff’s office did not release the addresses of the teen or Smith.

