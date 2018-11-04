I am grateful to the Portland Press Herald for the timeliness of its two articles on the front page of the Audience section of the Oct. 28 paper. In the wake of the Pittsburgh synagogue tragedy, it becomes ever more apparent that the hatred running rampant through our country be met head on. Prejudice stems from ignorance, and ignorance must be combated with exposure and education.

The article on Judy Glickman Lauder’s book of Holocaust imagery highlights one of the darkest periods in Jewish history. Saturday in Pittsburgh was indeed another dark day. Over and over, we repeat: We must never forget.

The article highlighting the exhibit on Maine Jews at the Maine State Museum also helps in the effort to build bridges. No words can describe the sick feeling created by the Pittsburgh shootings. To educate the ignorant, to preach tolerance and dialogue, to foster love and acceptance and to continue to hope is what we all must continue to do.

Jody Sataloff

founding president, Maine Jewish Museum

Portland

