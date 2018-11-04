Last Sunday’s paper had the news of the 11 people being shot down while praying in their place of worship (Page A1) and the story of Judy Glickman Lauder’s book of her photographs “of hate, of heroism, of hope” (Page E1).

Sadly we are all too aware of the hate chronicled in the book, but many people, amazingly, are unfamiliar with the story of Danish heroism. They might know a bit about it but not realize the totality of the rescue by fishermen, families and ordinary people who were willing to risk their lives to resist evil and save their Jewish neighbors. Denmark saved over 99 percent of its Jewish population. Read Lois Lowry’s historical novel, “Number the Stars,” for an inspiring story of these events.

There are people around the world now who are “ordinary” people resisting evil and risking their lives to help migrants whose lives are in danger. There are people along the Balkan peninsula who have fed, clothed, housed and actually built roads across muddy fields to help migrants. I know there are people along our southern border who do the same. And I am sure there must be people doing the same along all the migrant routes around the world. They help people in dire need often endangering themselves.

I am beseeching newspapers to publish more stories of resistance, heroism and just quiet helpfulness. We need to see more examples of what we can do and of how we can make a difference. We are all too much aware of the hate and horror in the world. This can make us feel powerless. Please tell us some stories of resistance and heroism. We need them badly.

Valerie Razsa

Gray

