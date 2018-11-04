baseball

Betts, Bradley, Kinsler capture Gold Glove awards

Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Ian Kinsler have won Gold Gloves for the World Series champion Boston Red Sox.

It’s the third straight for Betts in right field. Kinsler got his second Gold Glove at second base, and Bradley won for the first time in center.

The prizes for defensive excellence were announced Sunday night.

Oakland and Colorado each had two Gold Glove winners in the infield. First baseman Matt Olson and third baseman Matt Chapman were recognized for the Athletics, and second baseman D.J. LeMahieu and third baseman Nolan Arenao won for the Rockies.

Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons and Royals left fielder Alex Gordon also won in the AL.

Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs and Freddie Freeman of the Braves tied for the NL award at first. Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed, Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson, Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte and Braves right fielder Nick Markakis also won in the NL.

GOLF

PGA: Bryson DeChambeau holed an eagle putt from just inside 60 feet on the 16th hole that carried him to a 5-under 66 and a one-shot win over Patrick Cantlay in the Shriners Hospital for Children Open in Las Vegas.

DeChambeau won for the fourth time in his last 12 starts on the PGA Tour and moved to No. 5 in the world ranking.

He survived a wild back nine at the TPC Summerlin in which four players had a share of the lead at some point.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Justin Rose is No. 1 in the world again after he rallied from a three-shot deficit with a 3-under 68 and then defeated Li Haotong of China on the first playoff hole with a par to win the Turkish Airlines Open at Antalya, Turkey, for the second straight year.

The 38-year-old from England needed help from Li, who closed with a 71 and lost the playoff with a three-putt bogey from just inside 10 feet.

LPGA: Local favorite Nasa Hataoka shot a 5-under 67 to win the Japan Classic at Shiga by two strokes for her second LPGA title of the season.

TENNIS

PARIS MASTERS: Karen Khachanov upset a tired-looking Novak Djokovic 7-5, 6-4 to win the title and deprive Djokovic the chance to match Rafael Nadal’s record of 33 Masters titles.

Djokovic, a record four-time champion at the indoor event, looked out of energy after a three-hour semifinal win against Roger Federer on Saturday.

SOCCER

MLS: Gyasi Zardes scored his 20th goal of the season in the 61st minute, helping the host Columbus Crew beat the Supporters’ Shield holder New York Red Bulls 1-0 in the opening game of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

• Sebastian Blanco put the Timbers in front with a goal in the 29th minute and Portland hung on over a tense second half for a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders in the first leg of the Western Conference semifinals.

Raul Ruidiaz scored in the 10th minute for the Sounders. Jeremy Ebobisse answered for the Timbers a short time later.

SWIMMING

GREAT BRITAIN: A 33-year-old British endurance athlete stepped ashore on an English beach Sunday, becoming the first person to swim around the coast of Great Britain.

Ross Edgley spent 157 days in the water, covering 1,791 miles. He swam in six-hour stints, sleeping in his support boat.

Edgley, who had hoped to finish in 100 days, told family members who gathered on the beach to greet him: “Sorry I’m late.”

– News service report

