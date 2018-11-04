STANDISH — Cody Elliott scored in the opening minutes of the second half and that was all St. Joseph’s College needed Sunday to win the Great Northeast Athletic Conference men’s soccer championship and earn a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament with a 1-0 victory against Johnson & Wales.

The top-seeded Monks (20-0) have allowed one goal this season, a 3-1 victory against Johnson & Wales in September. Last year they allowed no goals until the first round of the NCAAs, then bowed out on penalty kicks after a scoreless tie in the secound round.

Noah Robinson assisted on the goal for the Monks, who allowed no shots on goal.

The NCAA pairings will be announced Monday.

COLBY 0 WILLIAMS 0 (Colby 4-3 on PKs): Matt Johnson’s second save during penalty kicks gave eighth-seeded Colby (8-6-4) the NESCAC tournament championship over the sixth-seeded Ephs (8-5-3) by winning a 4-3 penalty-kick shootout at Amherst, Massachusetts.

The Mules won their first NESCAC title in men’s soccer and also become the first eighth seed to win the league title and the automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament. Colby last appeared in the NCAAs in 1963, four years after the program started in 1959.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

ST. JOSEPH’S 1, LASELL 0: Haley DaGraca’s goal from Colleen Sheehan 14:14 into the second half lifted second-seeded St. Joseph’s (15-3) to the GNAC championship, beating the top-seeded and eight-time defending champion Lasers (14-5) at Newton, Massachusetts.

St. Joseph’s advanced to next week’s NCAA Division III tournament. The Monks will learn their first-round opponent Monday.

DaGraca’s goal was one of only four shots the Monks managed on goalie Angela Sanzari. Adia Grogan of St. Joseph’s stopped 10 shots.

DaGraca, the tournament MVP, led five Monks onto the all-tournament team, with Grogan, Sheehan, Emily Thornton and Madeline Wood.

FIELD HOCKEY

ST. JOSEPH’S 4, LASELL 0: Libby Pomerleau scored two goals to lead the top-seeded Monks (19-1) to their third consecutive GNAC championship, beating second-seeded Lasell (14-7) at Standish.

Emma Rutledge added a goal and an assist, Alexandra Belaire also scored and Arianna Kahler had a pair of assists.

The Monks will play Endicott (17-4) in the first round of the NCAA Division III tourney Wednesday. The winner will meet Messiah (19-0) in the second round.

Pomerleau, the tournament MVP, was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Maddy Beaulieu, Belaire, Meghan Burke and Rutledge.

ALBANY 2, MAINE 0: The Great Danes (16-4) scored twice in the first half and shut out Maine (16-5) in the America East tournament final at Palo Alto, California.

Albany advanced to the NCAA tournament. Maine was not awarded an at-large berth.

MAINE 8, HOLY CROSS 0: Cailey Hutchison and Lydia Murray each scored twice, and Ali Beltz added three assists, as the Black Bears (7-3, 3-3 Women’s Hockey East) defeated Holy Cross (0-8-2, 0-5) at Orono.

Maine had five goals in the first period and three in the second.

Share

< Previous

Next >