LOS ANGELES — Rapper Mac Miller died from an accidental overdose caused by a combination of cocaine, alcohol, and the powerful opioid fentanyl, a coroner’s report released Monday said.
The Los Angeles County coroner’s report named Miller’s cause of death as “mixed toxicity” of the three substances found in his system.
The 26-year-old Pittsburgh native, who frankly discussed his depression and addiction in his rhymes, died on Sept. 7. He was known to many as Ariana Grande’s ex-boyfriend, but had a devoted following that included some of the biggest names in hip-hop.
Miller’s personal assistant, making a daily visit to Miller’s home in the San Fernando Valley section of Los Angeles, found him unresponsive on his bed about 11:30 a.m., the report says.
The assistant moved the body to the floor and performed CPR at the direction of a 911 operator. Paramedics soon arrived and Miller was declared dead.