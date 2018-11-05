LOS ANGELES — Rapper Mac Miller died from an accidental overdose caused by a combination of cocaine, alcohol, and the powerful opioid fentanyl, a coroner’s report released Monday said.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s report named Miller’s cause of death as “mixed toxicity” of the three substances found in his system.

Rapper Mac Miller, shown during a 2013 performance in Philadelphia, was discovered unresponsive in his home on Sept. 7.

The 26-year-old Pittsburgh native, who frankly discussed his depression and addiction in his rhymes, died on Sept. 7. He was known to many as Ariana Grande’s ex-boyfriend, but had a devoted following that included some of the biggest names in hip-hop.

Miller’s personal assistant, making a daily visit to Miller’s home in the San Fernando Valley section of Los Angeles, found him unresponsive on his bed about 11:30 a.m., the report says.

The assistant moved the body to the floor and performed CPR at the direction of a 911 operator. Paramedics soon arrived and Miller was declared dead.

