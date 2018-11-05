ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —General Manager John Elway said Monday he’s going to “stay the course” with Denver Coach Vance Joseph despite a 8-17 record.

Elway told the team’s broadcasting partner, Orange & Blue 760, that he’s encouraged by the Broncos’ improvement despite a 3-6 record – identical to last year’s nine-game mark.

“At this point in time we’re going to stay the course. I think there’s enough good things that are going on as far as us and the way that we’re playing,” Elway said. “I’m much more encouraged this year than I was last year.”

A year ago the Broncos were in a franchise-worst eight-game skid.

This year, they’ve hung tough with some top teams.

Although the Broncos have lost six of their last seven, Joseph hasn’t lost the locker room.

“I like the heartbeat of this team and the fact they’re competitors and continue to work hard,” Elway said. “They’re very, very frustrated because they’ve put in a lot of hard work and they’re not getting paid back for all the work they put in.”

