A Kennebunk man was charged Sunday with one count of terrorizing after he allegedly threatened to shoot multiple people at his workplace.
Benjamin A. Mildner, 31, was taken into custody about 10 a.m. Sunday. Police said Mildner communicated the threat through another employee.
Police did not release the name of the business.
Investigators determined that Mildner did not have access to firearms.
He was released after posting bail, but was ordered not to return the business or have contact with its employees, police said.
