The recent murder of 11 Jewish worshippers is another example of the failures in Republican leadership.

If not actually guilty of pulling the trigger, President Trump is certainly riddled with guilt by association, given his continuing acts of verbal violence. His spewing of toxic white nationalist hate speech has given license to the very worst of intolerance in our society.

The mayor, some of the city’s Jewish leaders and members of the community at large implored him to not go to Pittsburgh. He ignored their request because, apparently, those mourning the loss of their loved ones weren’t as important to him as his agenda was.

Trump cannot afford to put down the microphone or risk not being the center of attention because he knows that once he stops beating the drum of hate and immigrant bashing, his base won’t feel the need to come out and bash with him at the polls.

It is a sad state of affairs when Republicans are so silent about the blatant injustice of this administration.

Tracy Floyd

Cape Elizabeth

