A man was rescued Monday night after his vehicle went off the Frye Island ferry and landed in Sebago Lake.

A dispatcher for the Cumberland County Communications Center said the man was not seriously injured but did have to be pulled from the lake.

The ferry pulls up to the dock at Frye Island in Sebago Lake, in this aerial photo taken in 2015. Gabe Souza/Staff Photographer

The dispatcher said that fire crews dried the man off and warmed him up, and did not have to take him to the hospital.

The ferry, which was leaving Frye Island at the time of the incident, was bound for the Raymond town landing.

Authorities were still at the scene late Monday night trying to figure out what caused the car to slide into the lake.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Maine Warden Service are investigating. The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m.

Frye Island is on Sebago Lake and became a town in 1998. There are two seasonal ferries that provide transportation to and from the island.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: