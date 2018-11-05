NEW YORK — Sam Darnold had a tough time sitting through film of the game. New York Jets fans certainly know the feeling.

After throwing four interceptions Sunday in an ugly 13-6 loss at Miami , the rookie quarterback shouldered the blame and was looking for answers.

“For me, it’s just not playing to the best of my ability and, quite frankly, just playing stupid,” Darnold said Monday. “I thought I played stupid football yesterday and I’ve just got to be better. I know that, the coaches know that and everyone knows that.”

Most of the venom from fans on social media and sports talk radio was directed at Coach Todd Bowles, whose hold on his job has become increasingly tenuous as the Jets (3-6) head toward another year – it would be eight straight – without making the playoffs.

“I’m sick of losing,” second-year safety Jamal Adams said. “I’m not a loser. I want to get back on the winning track. We’ve lost three straight? Come on, man.”

Darnold, the No. 3 overall draft pick, leads the NFL with 14 interceptions and struggled in the last three games. He said “I thought I played bad” Sunday.

The Jets have 33 points in their last three games.

“I’ve just got to play smarter, play better,” Darnold said. “I definitely feel like I forced some things (Sunday) but at the same time I feel there were throws where I was second-guessing myself and I could have pulled the trigger.”

The last thing the Jets want is for their still-developing franchise quarterback to become increasingly gun-shy.

THE NFL moved the Vikings game at Chicago from Sunday afternoon to prime time on NBC on Nov. 18.

That bumps the Steelers at Jaguars to 1 p.m. on CBS. Also moving that day is the matchup between the Eagles and Saints in New Orleans, now a 4:25 p.m. game on Fox rather than at 1 p.m.

CHARGERS: Kicker Caleb Sturgis was cut and Michael Badgley was promoted from the practice squad.

Sturgis’ release came after he missed two extra points and a field goal in Sunday’s 25-17 win over Seattle. The six-year veteran is the first kicker since Jim Breech of the Raiders in 1979 to miss a PAT and field goal in three straight games.

JAGUARS: Running back Leonard Fournette practiced for the first time in more than a month, working with the first-team offense and looking like he might be fully healthy for the first time since the opener.

But Coach Doug Marrone stopped short of proclaiming Fournette set to return Sunday at Indianapolis.

BILLS: Rookie quarterback Josh Allen resumed practicing for the first time since spraining his right throwing elbow, though Coach Sean McDermott said it’s too early to determine whether he can play against the New York Jets this weekend.

Allen has been out since a 20-13 loss at Houston on Oct. 14.

