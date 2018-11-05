PORTLAND – 75 Washington Ave. is a landmark. Dating back to 1924, and later rebuilt and expanded, it was home to the J.J. Nissen bakery until 1999. Now it is a perfect example of a vintage brick facility renovated for contemporary use.
At the Nissen Condo Building, Unit 3A-B – a professional office condo totaling 30,000± square feet and occupying the entire third floor – is available for sale.
The buyer, ideally an owner/occupant, will become the facility’s major user (following Goodwill Industries Northern New England).
Lofty ceilings with exposed beams, and six ADA-compliant restrooms, are among the air-conditioned, fully-handicapped-accessible space’s amenities. Many of the condominium’s offices provide expansive cityscape and Back Cove views.
There is a courtyard, and a conference room. Storage units are provided.
Parking – 43 spaces – is on-site, augmented by on-street parking. Ample signage includes top-of-building and presence on mounted directories.
The location – in the vibrant East Bayside neighborhood two blocks from Congress Street and the Munjoy Hill neighborhood – enjoys a 95 point Walk Score®. Access to I-295 is less than one mile away.
Tenants include Garrand Moehlenkamp (marketing); Maine Mead Works; Market Decisions Research; and Wright-Pierce (environmental engineering).
This office condominium is listed at $5,459,000 by Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers (malonecb.com), who can be reached at (207) 772-2422 or [email protected].
