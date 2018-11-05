The Portland City Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday night condemning hate and discrimination.

The move comes in response to the deadly shooting that took place Oct. 27 in at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

The shooter reportedly made anti-Semitic remarks before killing 11 people and wounding several others.

A vigil in South Portland last week drew over 1,500 people.

“Hate will not be tolerated against any group in the City of Portland, and we will stand together to fight any form of bigotry, discrimination, or hate from whatever the source,” the resolution states. “The Portland City Council recommits to protecting all of the city’s citizens and families no matter their religion or ethnicity.”

