Central Maine Power Co. restored service to all but about 300 customers by Monday afternoon after a weekend windstorm knocked out electricity to about 38,000 households and businesses in southern and central Maine.

The powerful windstorm swept through the state Saturday, knocking down trees and power lines. At its peak, about 80,000 customers statewide had lost power, including about 40,000 customers of Emera Maine, which operates in northern and eastern Maine. Emera also has restored power to most of those customers by Monday afternoon.

CMP’s remaining outages at 2 p.m. Monday were in Kennebec, Oxford, Somerset and Franklin counties.

“Things are rapidly progressing, particularly in the southern part of the state,” said CMP spokeswoman Catharine Hartnett. “Now we are busy shifting everybody up north. It’s harder up there, given the terrain.”

The storm brought heavy rains and wind gusts of up to 50 mph before it wound down late Saturday night. “It was short-lived but intense,” Hartnett said.

But not as intense as last year’s dramatic Oct. 30 storm, which left many Mainers without power for up to a week and included recorded gusts of 80 mph.

“Our peak outage was 38,000,” Hartnett said of Saturday’s windstorm. “Last year it was 480,000.”

