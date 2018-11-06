Real-time town-by-town results from the 2018 election. Use the navigation below to view maps for each race. Search for towns in the field below. View complete election results here.
Statewide results for :
Precincts Reporting: 0 / 1168 (0%)
SOURCE: Associated Press
INTERACTIVE: Christian MilNeil | @c_milneil
