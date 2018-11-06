Real-time town-by-town results from the 2018 election. Use the navigation below to view maps for each race. Search for towns in the field below. View complete election results here.

Select a race: Maine Governor

U.S. Senate

U.S. House – 1st District

U.S. House – 2nd District

Question 1

Question 2

Question 3

Question 4

Question 5

Statewide results for : Precincts Reporting: 0 / 1168 ( 0 %)

Search

SOURCE: Associated Press INTERACTIVE: Christian MilNeil | @c_milneil

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: