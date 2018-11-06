LOS ANGELES — People magazine has named Idris Elba as 2018’s Sexiest Man Alive, and the British actor says the honor has given him a boost of self-confidence.

Elba, who starred in “The Wire” and “Luther,” was surprised after being crowned this year’s winner, the magazine said .

“I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?’ ” he told the magazine. “Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise – an ego boost for sure.”

Elba’s selection was revealed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with the actor appearing via satellite from London. Fallon had Elba perform poses to match the magazine’s cover description of him as a “sweet, smoldering superstar.” Elba said of his selection, “My mom is going to be very, very proud.”

The actor has also starred in Marvel’s “Thor” franchise and as Nelson Mandela in the film “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.”

Elba, 46, also performs on the side under the deejay name DJ Big Driis and has his own clothing line. He is also planning a wedding with his fiancee Sabrina Dhowre.

– From news service reports

