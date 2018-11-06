I find it very ironic that some citizens of the Pittsburgh area and local political figures thought it appropriate to honor the slain Jewish temple members in Pittsburgh by boycotting the appearance of Donald Trump and his family, which includes Jewish members.

It seems to me that intolerance and prejudice are not really being eradicated; it is only the focus of the intolerance and prejudice that change. The primary focus now is the president, any who work in any capacity with him and those who vote for him.

Emily Materson

Cape Elizabeth

Share

< Previous

Next >