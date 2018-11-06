Sadly, the usual suspects used the memorial service for the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims to politicize the atrocity, by blaming the current White House administration for creating the atmosphere that led to the senseless, violent act.
Comments were made regarding the administration’s alleged rhetoric and stance on immigration. All inaccurate. In my view, the Trump administration supports legal immigrants. It does not support illegal immigration. The travel ban, recently upheld by the Supreme Court, only targets those from known terrorist nations. To say otherwise is another politically based inaccuracy.
Those who would exploit a solemn event such as this in order to push a political narrative should be ashamed.
Dennis Gervais
Portland
