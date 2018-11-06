DENVER — Senior forward Ronnie Harrell Jr. scored 18 points and added 13 rebounds and four blocks as Denver beat the University of Maine, 62-50, on Tuesday night in a men’s basketball season opener for both teams.

Denver used a 20-4 run over a span of seven-plus minutes late in the second half to break open a close game. Jase Townsend chipped in with 16 points.

Andrew Fleming led Maine with 10 points while Isaiah White added nine. Freshman Terion Moss, the former Portland High standout, and Vilgot Larsson each scored eight. Mykhailo Yagodin added seven for the Black Bears.

Maine next plays at the University of Utah on Thursday.

