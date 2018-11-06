DENVER — Senior forward Ronnie Harrell Jr. scored 18 points and added 13 rebounds and four blocks as Denver beat the University of Maine, 62-50, on Tuesday night in a men’s basketball season opener for both teams.
Denver used a 20-4 run over a span of seven-plus minutes late in the second half to break open a close game. Jase Townsend chipped in with 16 points.
Andrew Fleming led Maine with 10 points while Isaiah White added nine. Freshman Terion Moss, the former Portland High standout, and Vilgot Larsson each scored eight. Mykhailo Yagodin added seven for the Black Bears.
Maine next plays at the University of Utah on Thursday.
-
Election 2018
Incumbent Chipman has commanding lead in Senate District 27 race
-
Election 2018
Poliquin, Golden race likely will come down to ranked-choice voting
-
Election 2018
Andrew Robinson rolls to easy win over Seth Carey in district attorney race
-
Election 2018
Janet Mills becomes first woman elected Maine governor
-
College
Men's college basketball: Maine loses opener at Denver, 62-50