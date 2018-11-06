Saco police have charged four people with the armed robbery of a 16-year-old.

The robbery happened the afternoon of Sept. 10 in a business parking lot in the 500 block of Main Street, police said. Saco police announced the charges Tuesday in a news release.

Clockwise from upper left: Kayla Haley, Taylor Mann, Eric Soletto and Brian Patch Photos courtesy of Saco Police Department

The victim reported that he had a gun pointed at him and told police his money was stolen. Police did not specify the amount that was taken.

Police identified four people involved in the alleged crime, and issued warrants for their arrest. Each has been charged with one count of Class A robbery. All are free on bail.

Charged are Taylor Mann, 22, of Biddeford; Brian Patch, 24, of Dayton; Eric Soletto, 25, of Biddeford; and Kayla Haley, 21, of Old Orchard Beach.

It was not clear when or where the four people were arrested, how police connected them to the crime, or what bail they were required to pay.

Police also have not said whether any firearms were recovered during the investigation.

