A section of Congress Street in Portland is closed Tuesday afternoon because of a car crash.
The heavily traveled road is closed between Stevens Avenue and Westbrook Street. The crash involved a utility pole and caused minor injuries, according to police.
The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. and the road is expected to be closed until 9 p.m. Power has been shut off in the area.
The Portland Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area.
No other details were immediately available.
This story will be updated.
