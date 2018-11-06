A section of Congress Street in Portland is closed Tuesday afternoon because of a car crash.

The heavily traveled road is closed between Stevens Avenue and Westbrook Street. The crash involved a utility pole and caused minor injuries, according to police.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. and the road is expected to be closed until 9 p.m. Power has been shut off in the area.

The Portland Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated.

