CARLSBAD, Calif. — A person familiar with the negotiations says CC Sabathia is staying with the New York Yankees for an 11th season, agreeing to an $8 million, one-year contract.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement is subject to a successful physical. The deal does not include any performance bonuses.

The 38-year-old left-hander went 9-7 with a 3.65 ERA in 29 starts this year. He had surgery on his right knee after the 2010 season, in July 2014, after the 2016 season and again last month.

MARINERS: The Mariners hired Paul Davis as their pitching coach after his five seasons working in the St. Louis Cardinals’ organization.

ASTROS: Right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. will miss all of next season following Tommy John surgery.

Houston announced McCullers had the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow repaired Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was 10-6 with a 3.86 ERA in 22 starts and three relief appearances this year. He was 10-4 before the All-Star break, then went on the disabled list from Aug. 5 to Sept. 24 because of elbow discomfort.

NATIONALS: The Washington Nationals offered Bryce Harper a long-term deal on the last day of the 2018 season and he did not take it, according to The Washington Post.

According to multiple people familiar with the negotiations, the Nationals discussed terms for a new deal with Harper and his agent, Scott Boras, throughout September. Those conversations led to what one person called “an aggressive offer.”

REDS: The Reds hired Turner Ward from the Dodgers as their hitting coach, their second significant addition under new manager David Bell.

Cincinnati also hired Derek Johnson from Milwaukee as its pitching coach.

