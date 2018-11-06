OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook will miss Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers because of a sprained left ankle.

A Thunder spokesman said Tuesday the team wants to see how the ankle responds to treatment for the next few days before providing another update.

The Thunder won their fifth straight game by beating the New Orleans Pelicans 122-116 on Monday but lost Westbrook in the third quarter.

After coming down hard on the side of his foot, he pounded the ground in frustration before limping off the court. Westbrook finished with 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

LAKERS: Veteran center Tyson Chandler signed with the Lakers two days after reaching a buyout agreement with the Suns.

Chandler will provide needed frontcourt depth for the Lakers, who have relied on JaVale McGee and undersized forwards to guard big men during their 4-6 start to the season. Rookie center Moe Wagner still hasn’t made his debut while returning slowly from a knee injury, and Lakers basketball boss Magic Johnson didn’t want to wait any longer to bolster his team’s areas of need.

While the 36-year-old Chandler might not be the dominant defensive player he was in his prime, he could play regular minutes for Coach Luke Walton.

CAVALIERS: Forward Sam Dekker could be out a month with a sprained left ankle.

Dekker got hurt during the third quarter of Cleveland’s 102-100 loss at Orlando on Monday night. Dekker underwent further tests Tuesday that revealed the sprain.

Dekker’s injury is another blow to the Cavaliers, who are 1-9 this season. Cleveland recently changed coaches and is expected to be without All-Star forward Kevin Love for at least six weeks.

Love underwent foot surgery last week.

TUESDAY’S GAME

HORNETS 113, HAWKS 102: Kemba Walker had 29 points and seven assists, extending his strong start to the season as Charlotte won at home.

Share

< Previous

Next >