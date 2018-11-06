HOCKEY

U.S., coached by Corkum, cruises in tourney opener

Brianna Decker, Hilary Knight and Dani Cameranesi each had a goal and an assist to help the U.S. women’s hockey team beat Finland 5-1 on Tuesday to open its defense of the Four Nations Cup at Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Bob Corkum, the former UMaine player, is the head coach for the U.S. for the first time.

The U.S. has won the Four Nations tournament three straight years. This year’s roster features 16 members of the 2018 Olympic team.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Lionel Messi, who is recovering from a fractured arm, once again watched from the sideline and Barcelona’s attack struggled without him as the Spanish side drew 1-1 at Inter Milan at Milan.

The result nevertheless meant Barcelona became the first side to secure qualification for the knockout.

• Harry Kane boosted Tottenham’s chances of advancing from its Champions League group by scoring two late goals in a 2-1 win over PSV Eindhoven at London.

• Atletico Madrid rebounded with a convincing 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund at Madrid, a result that left both clubs at the top of Group A.

• After 180 minutes, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain finished tied 1-1 at Naples, Italy.

Lorenzo Insigne’s penalty for Napoli canceled out Juan Bernat’s opener for the visitors.

• Mark Uth scored another rare goal to seal a 2-0 win for Schalke over Galatasaray at Gelsenkirchen, Germany, putting the German side on the brink of reaching the knockout stages.

• Red Star Belgrade produced one of the biggest upsets by beating Liverpool 2-0 at Belgrade, Serbia.

Milan Pavkov scored in the 22nd and 29th minutes as the Serbian champions earned a first win in their debut appearance in the Champions League group stage. They last played in the European Cup in 1991 as holders, when beating the likes of Liverpool would not have been regarded as such a surprise.

• Host Monaco was handed a humiliating defeat, 4-0 to Club Brugge, that ended the club’s campaign.

U.S. MEN: Christian Pulisic is scheduled to be back with the U.S. national team, while Michael Bradley was dropped again just a month after his return.

Entering what are likely his final matches in charge of the Americans, interim coach Dave Sarachan announced a 28-man roster for exhibitions at England on Nov. 15 and against Italy five days later at Genk, Belgium.

DOPING

WADA: Three high-profile Olympic and Paralympic athletes are incensed over a proposed age minimum that would eliminate their choice to be the next president of the World Anti-Doping Agency.

A list of guidelines under consideration includes a requirement that any candidate to replace Craig Reedie be at least 45. Reedie’s term expires next year.

That would eliminate 41-year-old Linda Helleland of Norway, who has emerged as a favorite among athletes who want to see radical change in WADA following the agency’s much-criticized decision to reinstate Russia’s anti-doping operation.

SWIMMING: Two-time swimming world champion Filippo Magnini has been banned for four years for doping.

Italy’s anti-doping agency issued the verdict for the retired swimmer and gave the same sentence to Magnini’s relay teammate, Michele Santucci.

Both were found guilty of using and attempting to use banned substances.

– News service report

