A University of Maine at Farmington student was struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening after leaving the polls.

Farmington Police Officer Brandon Sholan said Emma Payson, 19, of New Hampshire was crossing Middle Street at a crosswalk near W.G. Mallett School when she was struck by a white Nissan SUV operated by Carol Hatch, 74, of Wilton.

“Payson was struck by the driver’s side headlight of the vehicle,” Sholan said. “Mrs. Hatch immediately stopped the car and got out to see if she was all right.”

Payson was expected to be taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Sholan said.

“The good thing is that there are so many people in the area tonight to vote,” Sholan said. “People rushed to assist and keep everyone calm. There was a nurse on scene, as well.”

No charges are expected to be filed, he said.

