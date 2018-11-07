More than anything else in the entire world, I hate, with all my heart, hyperbole. (See what I did there?)

Food outlets are no less guilty than anyone else (me too at some point, no doubt). “This chocolate chip cookie is everything!” “How one grain of salt changed my life!!”

I’m already kicking myself for saying this, but I’m going to share a recipe with you that … changed my life.

Indian cuisine often gets a rap as too complicated or too spicy or too time-consuming or too ingredient-heavy to cook at home. This recipe disproves all of that – and happens to be bold and delicious to boot. It erased every bit of intimidation for me, and now my husband and I cook Indian food – often this very dish – almost every week. Try it.

Easy Chickpea Curry

8 ounces ripe tomato, hulled and chopped

One 2-inch piece fresh ginger root, peeled and coarsely chopped

4 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

Fresh hot green chiles of choice, such as 2 or 3 Thai green chiles or 1/4 to 1/2 jalapeño (seeds removed, if desired)

1 cup packed cilantro leaves and tender stems

1 tablespoon ground coriander

2 teaspoons cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/2 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 cup plus 6 tablespoons water

3 tablespoons canola or safflower oil

One 3-inch cinnamon stick

5 whole green cardamom pods, smashed with the flat side of a chef’s knife

2 bay leaves

1 medium onion, cut into small dice (about 1 cup)

2 medium russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

Two 15-ounce cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained (about 3 cups)

Combine the tomato, ginger, garlic, chiles (if using), cilantro, coriander, cumin, turmeric, cayenne pepper, 1 teaspoon of the salt and 6 tablespoons of the water in a blender or food processor. Puree to form a smooth, pourable sauce.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil shimmers, add the cinnamon stick, cardamom pods and bay leaves; stir for 30 seconds or until fragrant, then add the onion and potatoes. Cook for about 5 minutes, until the onion softens and the potatoes turn golden.

Stir in the pureed sauce, so the onion and potatoes are well coated. Cover, reduce the heat to medium-low and cook for 5 minutes, then uncover long enough to stir in the chickpeas, the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of salt and the remaining 1 cup of water. Once the mixture begins to bubble, cover and cook for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the potatoes are fork-tender.

Allow the curry to cool for a few minutes, then discard the cinnamon stick, bay leaves and cardamom pods. Serve warm.

