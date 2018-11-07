NEW YORK — Bryan Cranston has confirmed that a “Breaking Bad” movie is in development, though he’s not sure he’s in it.
Following reports that “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan is prepping a two-hour movie connected to the AMC series, Cranston on Wednesday called into the sports talk radio show “The Dan Patrick Show” and confirmed the project is indeed in the works.
Cranston said he would “absolutely” return if he was invited.
The two-hour spinoff is set to begin shooting in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in mid-November under the code name “Greenbrier.”
-
News
Auburn man hospitalized after stabbing during domestic situation
-
Sports
Wednesday's NBA roundup: Heat finally get a win over Spurs, 95-88
-
Arts & Entertainment
So your favorite band hasn't toured since you had a mullet? You can probably see one a lot like it in the coming weeks.
-
Nation & World
White House suspends press credentials of CNN reporter
-
Sports
Wednesday's Sports Digest: Day scores twice to help Mariners end three-game skid