Florida Sen. Bill Nelson (D) said Wednesday that his close contest with Republican opponent Gov. Rick Scott is “proceeding to a recount.”

The margin appears to have triggered a recount under Florida state law.

More than 8.1 million people voted in the race. Nelson, a three-term incumbent, trailed behind Scott on Wednesday by a margin of less than .05 percent, according to the Associated Press.

Florida law allows for a recount where two candidates are separated by one-half of a percentage or less. Just 38,717 votes short of his opponent, the Democrat incumbent apparently met the mark.

“We are proceeding to a recount,” Nelson said in his brief statement Wednesday.

Scott had already declared victory late Tuesday with a confetti cannon, announcing: “This campaign is behind us and that’s where we’re going to leave it.”

At the time, he led by 60,000 votes, the Tampa Bay Times reported. That number has since changed.

News of the potential recount come on the heels of a possible runoff between Georgia’s Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams in their race for the governorship.

Libertarian candidate Ted Metz received nearly one percent of the vote in Georgia, and if an absolute majority isn’t reached, state law prompts a runoff, narrowing the ballot to the top two vote receivers.

