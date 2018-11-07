BLUE HILL — Police say human remains were found by a deer hunter in the woods of Blue Hill, near an area where a woman disappeared months ago.

They say the hunter made the discovery Wednesday morning and contacted the Maine Warden Service, which responded along with State Police detectives and members of the state Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say the remains were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for identification.

Jessica Grindle, 37, of Blue Hill has been missing since August.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: