BLUE HILL — Police say human remains were found by a deer hunter in the woods of Blue Hill, near an area where a woman disappeared months ago.
They say the hunter made the discovery Wednesday morning and contacted the Maine Warden Service, which responded along with State Police detectives and members of the state Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police say the remains were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for identification.
Jessica Grindle, 37, of Blue Hill has been missing since August.
-
News
Auburn man hospitalized after stabbing during domestic situation
-
Sports
Wednesday's NBA roundup: Heat finally get a win over Spurs, 95-88
-
Arts & Entertainment
So your favorite band hasn't toured since you had a mullet? You can probably see one a lot like it in the coming weeks.
-
Nation & World
White House suspends press credentials of CNN reporter
-
Sports
Wednesday's Sports Digest: Day scores twice to help Mariners end three-game skid