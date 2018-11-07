To mark the coming Veterans Day holiday, I would like to thank intelligence officers, law enforcement, political and postal employees throughout our nation for their service during these stressful times.
Their jobs, as well as the jobs of military employees, have become even harder because of the rash of bomb threats and mailings.
You all serve us to make our neighorhoods safer and more comfortable for all of us.
You are all appreciated, and we, the people you serve, thank you all for that service.
Chris Bove
Westbrook
