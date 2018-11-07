On Nov. 2, I had contact with two departments of our city government – the Treasury Office and the Police Department – and both offices were so helpful and made my requests easy to process.

Police Chief Vern Malloch has helped our neighborhood repeatedly with ways to reduce speeders so our streets are safer. His quick responses to our requests for help are so appreciated, given all the other concerns and problems he and his department must deal with.

Shelly in the Treasury Office kept calling until she reached me, provided all the information I needed to fix a problem and told me to call her again if I had any further problem.

These two city employees are truly an example of how well our government is working to make Portland the best place to live and work.

Robin Carter

Portland

