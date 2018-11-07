After reading a recent article about President Trump closing the border between the U.S. and Mexico (“Trump to announce border crackdown Tuesday,” Oct. 26), it strikes me that the Statue of Liberty must be weeping. What a denial of that admirable aspect of what our country stood for!
William J. Leffler II
Kennebunkport
Letter to the editor: Climate change is not a political issue, but we can differ on what to do about it
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Election 2018
Coward wins re-election as Cumberland County Commissioner
-
Election 2018
Three Portland city councilors win re-election
-
Politics
Dead pimp wins assembly seat in Nevada
-
Politics
Evers denies Walker a third term as Wisconsin governor
-
Auto
‘Fake' gears create confusion for Civic hatchback driver