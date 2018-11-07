PHOENIX — The national budget chain Motel 6 has agreed to pay up to $7.6 million to Latino guests who say the company’s employees shared their private information with immigration officials, according to a proposed settlement filed in federal court.

A federal judge must still approve the proposal filed last week in U.S. District Court in Arizona.

The agreement between Motel 6, which is owned by G6 Hospitality LLC in Carrollton, Texas, and guests represented by the Los Angeles-based Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund, springs from a class-action lawsuit filed in January.

A joint statement released Wednesday by the lodging company and the civil rights group said that when news of the information-sharing practice emerged in September 2017, Motel 6 “launched an investigation and issued a clear directive to all locations nationwide, emphasizing that the practice is prohibited.”

Fund president and general counsel Thomas A. Saenz said Wednesday the agreement launches a long process allowing potential class action members to have a say in the case.

Under the proposal, Motel 6 could ultimately pay up to $8.9 million, including reimbursement of legal fees and administrative costs, Saenz said.

“We’re very pleased with the settlement because it will provide for future protections and compensation,” he said.

The civil rights group alleged that Motel 6 discriminated against Latino customers at two locations in Phoenix by sharing their whereabouts and personal information with U.S. immigration agents who later arrested at least seven guests.

