Three Portland city councilors held on to their seats Tuesday — one just barely — after all the votes were finally counted early Wednesday morning.

At-large Councilor Nicholas Mavodones narrowly held off a challenge from Joey Brunelle by a margin of 702 votes out of 28,970 votes cast. Mavodones got 14,836 votes and Brunelle received 14,134 votes.

Brunelle led the race Tuesday night, but unusual delays in Portland’s vote counting process meant nearly half of the city’s precincts did not report results until about 6 a.m. Wednesday. Mavodones, a 58-year-old operations manager at Casco Bay Lines, finished strong in the city’s more suburban neighborhoods, winning an eighth term on the council.

District 1 City Councilor Belinda Ray and District 2 City Councilor Spencer Thibodeau easily won their races for re-election.

Ray, a 48-year-old freelance writer and accounts and administration manager for a local building company, got 70 percent of the vote to defeat Matthew Coffey and win a second term. Ray got 3,770 votes and Coffey got 1,589.

Thibodeau, a 30-year-old real estate attorney finishing his first term, got 68 percent of the vote in District 2 to beat Jonathan Torsch. Thibodeau won with 4,081 votes to 1,963.

Mavodones is one of the more fiscally conservative and business friendly councilors, while Brunelle ran a progressive campaign that included a call for a carbon tax on large industrial and commercial businesses, including cruise ships, and more aggressive policies to protect middle and low income families from being priced out of the city.

Mavodones had a significant fundraising advantage over Brunelle, who did not accept money from real estate developers, out of state donors or political action action committees. Mavodones raised over $35,000, allowing him to send direct mail and hire a Pittsburgh firm to phone bank the weekend before the election. He also got some unwelcome help from the National Realtors Association, which made an independent expenditure of $7,300 for online ads — move decried by both Brunelle and Mavodones.

Brunelle, meanwhile, raised just over $5,500.

Portland voters also overwhelmingly approved a city charter to require municipal candidates to file an additional campaign finance report. The ballot questions passed with 75 percent of the vote, 20,229 to 6,621.

Currently, local candidates only have report their campaign finances in July (if they are active) and 11 days before the election. Question 2 on the municipal ballot would add an additional report 42 days before the election, a requirement that already exists for state candidates.

Randy Billings can be reached at 791-6346 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: randybillings

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: